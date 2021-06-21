NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

NYZ033-212000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ052-212000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ058-212000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ065-212000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ041-212000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ038-212000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ032-212000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ042-212000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ083-212000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ043-212000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ084-212000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ082-212000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ039-212000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ040-212000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ047-212000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ048-212000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ049-212000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ050-212000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ051-212000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ053-212000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ054-212000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ060-212000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ061-212000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ059-212000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ063-212000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ064-212000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ066-212000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

424 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather