NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

NYZ033-302000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ052-302000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-302000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ065-302000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ041-302000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ038-302000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-302000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ042-302000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ083-302000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ043-302000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ084-302000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ082-302000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ039-302000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ040-302000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ047-302000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ048-302000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ049-302000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ050-302000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-302000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ053-302000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-302000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ060-302000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-302000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ059-302000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-302000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ064-302000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ066-302000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

336 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

