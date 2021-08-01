NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021 _____ 414 FPUS51 KALY 010812 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 010810 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 NYZ033-012000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then widespread showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Widespread showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ052-012000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ058-012000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ065-012000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ041-012000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ038-012000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then widespread showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Widespread showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ032-012000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then widespread showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Widespread showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ042-012000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then widespread showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Widespread showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ083-012000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ043-012000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ084-012000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ082-012000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then widespread showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Widespread showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ039-012000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then widespread showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ040-012000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ047-012000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ048-012000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ049-012000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ050-012000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ051-012000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ053-012000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ054-012000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ060-012000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ061-012000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ059-012000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ063-012000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ064-012000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ066-012000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 410 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. 