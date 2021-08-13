NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021 _____ 098 FPUS51 KALY 130837 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 130836 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 NYZ033-132000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ052-132000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ058-132000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ065-132000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ041-132000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ038-132000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ032-132000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ042-132000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ083-132000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ043-132000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ084-132000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ082-132000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ039-132000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ040-132000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ047-132000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ048-132000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ049-132000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ050-132000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ051-132000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ053-132000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ054-132000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ060-132000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ061-132000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ059-132000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ063-132000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ064-132000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ066-132000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather