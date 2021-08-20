NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 19, 2021

_____

098 FPUS51 KALY 200814

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

NYZ033-202015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and drizzle this

morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-202015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-202015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this

morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-202015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-202015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-202015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this

morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-202015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-202015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and drizzle this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-202015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-202015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-202015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-202015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-202015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-202015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-202015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this

morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-202015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-202015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-202015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-202015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-202015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-202015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-202015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this

morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-202015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-202015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this

morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-202015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-202015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-202015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

414 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather