Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

NYZ033-052015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ052-052015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ058-052015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ065-052015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ041-052015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ038-052015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ032-052015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ042-052015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

NYZ083-052015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ043-052015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ084-052015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ082-052015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ039-052015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ040-052015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ047-052015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ048-052015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 50.

NYZ049-052015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ050-052015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ051-052015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

NYZ053-052015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ054-052015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ060-052015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ061-052015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ059-052015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ063-052015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ064-052015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

NYZ066-052015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

400 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

