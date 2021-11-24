NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021 _____ 311 FPUS51 KALY 240805 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 240804 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 NYZ033-242100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. $$ NYZ052-242100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ058-242100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ065-242100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ041-242100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ038-242100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ032-242100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ042-242100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ083-242100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ043-242100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ084-242100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ082-242100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ039-242100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ040-242100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ047-242100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ048-242100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ049-242100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ050-242100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ051-242100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ053-242100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ054-242100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ060-242100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ061-242100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ059-242100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ063-242100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ064-242100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ066-242100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$