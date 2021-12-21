NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

_____

520 FPUS51 KALY 210822

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210821

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

NYZ033-212100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this

afternoon. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ052-212100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow and rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ058-212100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ065-212100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ041-212100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ038-212100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 18. West winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow and rain likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ032-212100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cold with highs around 30.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ042-212100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ083-212100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ043-212100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ084-212100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ082-212100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 12. West winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ039-212100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ040-212100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ047-212100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow and rain likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ048-212100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ049-212100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow and rain likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ050-212100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow and rain likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ051-212100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ053-212100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow and rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ054-212100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ060-212100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ061-212100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

$$

NYZ059-212100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ063-212100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ064-212100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-212100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather