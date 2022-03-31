NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

NYZ033-312000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ052-312000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s

in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ058-312000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ065-312000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ041-312000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ038-312000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ032-312000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ042-312000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ083-312000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ043-312000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ084-312000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ082-312000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ039-312000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ040-312000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ047-312000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ048-312000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ049-312000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ050-312000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s

in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ051-312000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ053-312000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ054-312000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to around 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ060-312000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ061-312000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ059-312000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ063-312000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ064-312000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ066-312000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

