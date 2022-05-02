NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

NYZ033-022000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ052-022000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ058-022000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ065-022000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ041-022000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ038-022000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ032-022000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ042-022000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

NYZ083-022000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ043-022000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ084-022000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ082-022000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ039-022000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ040-022000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ047-022000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ048-022000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ049-022000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ050-022000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ051-022000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ053-022000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ054-022000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ060-022000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ061-022000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ059-022000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ063-022000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ064-022000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ066-022000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

323 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

