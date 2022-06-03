NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 2, 2022

227 FPUS51 KALY 030815

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

NYZ033-032015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ052-032015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-032015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-032015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-032015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-032015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-032015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ042-032015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-032015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-032015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-032015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-032015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-032015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-032015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-032015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-032015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-032015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-032015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-032015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-032015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-032015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-032015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-032015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-032015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-032015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-032015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming

west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-032015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NAS

