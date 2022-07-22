NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

900 FPUS51 KALY 220716

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220715

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

NYZ033-222000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-222000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-222000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-222000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-222000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-222000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-222000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-222000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-222000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-222000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-222000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Not as hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-222000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-222000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-222000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-222000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-222000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-222000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Not as hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-222000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Not as hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-222000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-222000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-222000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-222000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-222000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-222000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-222000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-222000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-222000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

315 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

