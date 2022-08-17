NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

NYZ033-172000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ052-172000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ058-172000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of showers this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ065-172000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ041-172000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then light rain

likely this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ038-172000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this

afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ032-172000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this

afternoon. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ042-172000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance of

light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ083-172000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then light rain

likely this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ043-172000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance of

light rain this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ084-172000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then light rain

likely this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ082-172000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ039-172000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of light rain this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ040-172000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of light rain this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 70.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ047-172000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of showers this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ048-172000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of light rain this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ049-172000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ050-172000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ051-172000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of light rain this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ053-172000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then light rain

likely this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ054-172000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then light rain

likely this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ060-172000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of light rain this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ061-172000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ059-172000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of showers this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ063-172000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this

afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ064-172000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of showers this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ066-172000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

350 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of showers this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

