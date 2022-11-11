NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022

_____

275 FPUS51 KALY 110813

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 110811

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

NYZ033-111600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-111600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ058-111600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ065-111600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Not as

cool and humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers in the morning. Highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ041-111600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ038-111600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Light

snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-111600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-111600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising to around 60 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ083-111600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ043-111600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ084-111600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 60. Temperature rising

into the mid 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ082-111600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Much

cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ039-111600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around

40 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow or rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ040-111600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling to around

50 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ047-111600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ048-111600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around

40 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ049-111600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-111600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 60. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ051-111600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ053-111600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ054-111600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ060-111600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ061-111600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ059-111600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ063-111600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ064-111600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ066-111600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather