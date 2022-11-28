NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

NYZ033-281600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of

rain showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ052-281600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ058-281600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy and not as cool with highs around

50. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ065-281600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ041-281600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ038-281600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ032-281600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of

rain showers this morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to

around 30 this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ042-281600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ083-281600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to

around 40 this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ043-281600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ084-281600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ082-281600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery and much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery, cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ039-281600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ040-281600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

NYZ047-281600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into

the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ048-281600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ049-281600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ050-281600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ051-281600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ053-281600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ054-281600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ060-281600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ061-281600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ059-281600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ063-281600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ064-281600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ066-281600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

304 AM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

