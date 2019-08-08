NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

