NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019
_____
691 FPUS51 KBGM 160832
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-162000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ015-162000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ016-162000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ017-162000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ018-162000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ022-162000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ023-162000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ024-162000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ025-162000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ036-162000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ037-162000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ044-162000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ045-162000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ046-162000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ055-162000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ056-162000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ057-162000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ062-162000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
432 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather