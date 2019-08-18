NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019
_____
804 FPUS51 KBGM 180832
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-182000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ015-182000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ016-182000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ017-182000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ018-182000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ022-182000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ023-182000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ024-182000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ025-182000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ036-182000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ037-182000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ044-182000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ045-182000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ046-182000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ055-182000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ056-182000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ057-182000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ062-182000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
432 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather