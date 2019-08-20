NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 19, 2019

_____

666 FPUS51 KBGM 200832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-202000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ015-202000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ016-202000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ017-202000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ018-202000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ022-202000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ023-202000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ024-202000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ025-202000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ036-202000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ037-202000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ044-202000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ045-202000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ046-202000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ055-202000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ056-202000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ057-202000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ062-202000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

