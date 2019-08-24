NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

NYZ009-242000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ015-242000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ016-242000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ017-242000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ018-242000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ022-242000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ023-242000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ024-242000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ025-242000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ036-242000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ037-242000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ044-242000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ045-242000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ046-242000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ055-242000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ056-242000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ057-242000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ062-242000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

