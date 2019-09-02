NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019
_____
945 FPUS51 KBGM 020833
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-022000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ015-022000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ016-022000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ017-022000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ018-022000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ022-022000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ023-022000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ024-022000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ025-022000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ036-022000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ037-022000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ044-022000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ045-022000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ046-022000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South winds
around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ055-022000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ056-022000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ057-022000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ062-022000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
432 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
