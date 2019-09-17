NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

NYZ009-172200-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ015-172200-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ016-172200-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ017-172200-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ018-172200-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ022-172200-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ023-172200-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ024-172200-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ025-172200-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ036-172200-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ037-172200-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ044-172200-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ045-172200-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ046-172200-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ055-172200-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ056-172200-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ057-172200-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ062-172200-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

