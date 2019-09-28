NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
NYZ009-282200-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ015-282200-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ016-282200-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ017-282200-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ018-282200-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ022-282200-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ023-282200-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ024-282200-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ025-282200-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ036-282200-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ037-282200-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ044-282200-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ045-282200-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ046-282200-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ055-282200-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ056-282200-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ057-282200-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ062-282200-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
