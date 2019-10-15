NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog

and frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Sunny. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

