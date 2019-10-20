NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

207 FPUS51 KBGM 200736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

NYZ009-202000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ015-202000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ016-202000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ017-202000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ018-202000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ022-202000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ023-202000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ024-202000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ025-202000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ036-202000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ037-202000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ044-202000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ045-202000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ046-202000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance

of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ055-202000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ056-202000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ057-202000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-202000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

