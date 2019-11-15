NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of freezing rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of freezing rain.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of freezing rain.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing

rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

