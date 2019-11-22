NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

115 FPUS51 KBGM 220836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

NYZ009-222100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-222100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-222100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ017-222100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-222100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then snow and rain showers

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-222100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-222100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs in the upper

30s.

$$

NYZ024-222100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Blustery

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, freezing rain likely with a chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ025-222100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ036-222100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then snow and rain showers

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Brisk with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ037-222100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then snow and rain showers

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ044-222100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then snow showers likely with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-222100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ046-222100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-222100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then a chance of

rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, freezing rain likely with a chance of rain. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-222100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain likely.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ057-222100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ062-222100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow with rain and freezing rain likely. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

