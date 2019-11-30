NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019
_____
297 FPUS51 KBGM 300836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-302100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper
20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Additional light
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ015-302100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Snow and sleet accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of rain and freezing rain. Additional
light snow accumulation. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ016-302100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Snow and sleet accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid
30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of rain and freezing rain. Additional
light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ017-302100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower
30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Additional light
snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ018-302100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Additional light
snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ022-302100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet and freezing rain. Snow in the morning, then snow
likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an
inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Additional
light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ023-302100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Snow and sleet accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional
light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ024-302100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Snow and sleet accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional
light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ025-302100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional
light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ036-302100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Additional light
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ037-302100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the
upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Additional light
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ044-302100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Highs around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely. Additional
light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ045-302100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 30.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Additional light snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ046-302100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST
MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Additional light snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs around
30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ055-302100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional
light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ056-302100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Sleet with freezing rain likely in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely. Additional
light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ057-302100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST
MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 30.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Additional light snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ062-302100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Additional light snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather