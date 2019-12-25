NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-252100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ015-252100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Highs around 50.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ016-252100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ017-252100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Brisk with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ018-252100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ022-252100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ023-252100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ024-252100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ025-252100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ036-252100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ037-252100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ044-252100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ045-252100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ046-252100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ055-252100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ056-252100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ057-252100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ062-252100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
