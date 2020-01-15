NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

NYZ009-152100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow and rain

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs near 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 TO 15.

$$

NYZ015-152100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Brisk with lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Snow, blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ016-152100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Brisk with lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Snow, blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ017-152100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers. Areas of

blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Brisk with highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Brisk with lows near 10. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Snow, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ018-152100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers. Areas of

blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ022-152100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow showers

likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Snow, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ023-152100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 15 TO 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Snow, blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Blustery with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ024-152100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. A chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ025-152100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Brisk with lows near 10. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ036-152100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers. Areas of

blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Brisk with highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ037-152100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers. Areas of

blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 10. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ044-152100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ045-152100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 15 TO

20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ046-152100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ055-152100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. A chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ056-152100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ057-152100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ062-152100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Brisk with

highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

