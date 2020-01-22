NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020

_____

104 FPUS51 KBGM 220836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-222100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-222100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ016-222100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ017-222100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-222100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ022-222100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-222100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ024-222100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ025-222100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ036-222100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ037-222100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ044-222100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-222100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ046-222100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-222100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-222100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ057-222100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ062-222100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

