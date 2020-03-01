NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
NYZ009-012100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Lows near
15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely or a chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
NYZ015-012100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ016-012100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ017-012100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ018-012100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ022-012100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ023-012100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ024-012100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ025-012100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain, sleet
with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ036-012100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Lows
in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ037-012100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ044-012100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ045-012100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
sleet in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ046-012100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
sleet in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ055-012100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain, a slight chance of snow and sleet after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ056-012100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ057-012100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ062-012100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers
and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
