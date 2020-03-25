NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

NYZ009-252000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ015-252000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ016-252000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ017-252000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ018-252000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ022-252000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

light snow this morning, then a chance of light rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ023-252000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or light snow

this morning, then a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ024-252000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of light snow this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ025-252000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or light snow

this morning, then a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ036-252000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ037-252000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ044-252000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ045-252000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ046-252000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ055-252000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of light snow this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ056-252000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or light snow

this morning, then a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ057-252000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ062-252000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or light snow this

morning, then a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs around

40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

