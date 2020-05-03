NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020
_____
486 FPUS51 KBGM 030736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-032000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ015-032000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 40. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ016-032000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ017-032000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ018-032000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ022-032000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ023-032000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ024-032000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ025-032000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ036-032000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ037-032000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ044-032000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ045-032000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ046-032000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around
70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ055-032000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ056-032000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ057-032000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ062-032000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather