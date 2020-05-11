NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
NYZ009-112000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered rain showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ015-112000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ016-112000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ017-112000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ018-112000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ022-112000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A chance of
rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ023-112000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ024-112000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ025-112000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ036-112000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ037-112000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ044-112000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a slight
chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ045-112000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ046-112000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ055-112000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ056-112000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ057-112000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ062-112000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
