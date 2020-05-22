NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020
325 FPUS51 KBGM 220736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
NYZ009-222000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ015-222000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ016-222000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ017-222000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ018-222000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ022-222000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ023-222000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ024-222000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ025-222000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ036-222000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ037-222000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ044-222000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ045-222000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ046-222000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ055-222000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ056-222000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ057-222000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ062-222000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
