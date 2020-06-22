NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020
_____
267 FPUS51 KBGM 220736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-222000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ015-222000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ016-222000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ017-222000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ018-222000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ022-222000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ023-222000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ024-222000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ025-222000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ036-222000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ037-222000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ044-222000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ045-222000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ046-222000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ055-222000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ056-222000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ057-222000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-222000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather