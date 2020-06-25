NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
NYZ009-252000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ015-252000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ016-252000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ017-252000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ018-252000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ022-252000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ023-252000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ024-252000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ025-252000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ036-252000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ037-252000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ044-252000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
NYZ045-252000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ046-252000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ055-252000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ056-252000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ057-252000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ062-252000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
