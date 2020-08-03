NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
NYZ009-032000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ015-032000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ016-032000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ017-032000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing
to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ018-032000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ022-032000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ023-032000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ024-032000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ025-032000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ036-032000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing
to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ037-032000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ044-032000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. West winds around
5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ045-032000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ046-032000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ055-032000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ056-032000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ057-032000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ062-032000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
