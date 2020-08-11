NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in
the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
