NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
NYZ009-202000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ015-202000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ016-202000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ017-202000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ018-202000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ022-202000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ023-202000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ024-202000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ025-202000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ036-202000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ037-202000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ044-202000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ045-202000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ046-202000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ055-202000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ056-202000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ057-202000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ062-202000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
