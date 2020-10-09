NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

