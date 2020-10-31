NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

NYZ009-312000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ015-312000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Brisk with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ016-312000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ017-312000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ018-312000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ022-312000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Brisk with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ023-312000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Brisk with highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ024-312000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-312000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Brisk with highs around

40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ036-312000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ037-312000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Brisk with highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ044-312000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ045-312000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ046-312000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ055-312000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ056-312000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ057-312000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ062-312000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

