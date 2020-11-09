NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

NYZ009-092100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ015-092100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ016-092100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ017-092100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ018-092100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ022-092100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ023-092100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ024-092100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ025-092100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ036-092100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ037-092100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ044-092100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ045-092100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ046-092100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ055-092100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ056-092100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ057-092100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ062-092100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

