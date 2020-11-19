NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
NYZ009-192100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ015-192100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ016-192100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ017-192100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ018-192100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ022-192100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ023-192100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ024-192100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ025-192100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ036-192100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ037-192100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ044-192100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ045-192100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ046-192100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ055-192100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ056-192100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ057-192100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ062-192100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
