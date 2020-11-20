NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
