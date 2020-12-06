NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020
_____
969 FPUS51 KBGM 060836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-062100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-062100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ016-062100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ017-062100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ018-062100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ022-062100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ023-062100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ024-062100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ025-062100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ036-062100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ037-062100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ044-062100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ045-062100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ046-062100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ055-062100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ056-062100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ057-062100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ062-062100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
