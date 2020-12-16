NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

674 FPUS51 KBGM 160836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-162100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 15.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ015-162100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 19.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-162100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs

around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-162100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 19.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-162100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 18.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-162100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-162100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-162100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches possible. Highs around 30. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-162100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-162100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 15. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-162100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 15. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-162100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Lows around 16. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-162100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

6 to 10 inches. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ046-162100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

6 to 10 inches. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-162100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-162100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to

16 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ057-162100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

10 to 14 inches. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ062-162100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather