NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

_____

720 FPUS51 KBGM 010836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-012100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and snow or sleet

or rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely or freezing rain or sleet in

the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-012100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet or snow likely or freezing rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain with a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ016-012100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain with a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ017-012100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet or freezing rain in the evening. Rain. Snow

and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain with a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-012100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow or sleet in the evening, then freezing rain

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain with a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ022-012100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet likely or a chance of snow or freezing

rain likely or a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or freezing rain or sleet in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of

up to one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow with possible rain and freezing rain likely. Light

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-012100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet or freezing rain or snow in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain with a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ024-012100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely or a chance of rain this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or freezing rain or sleet in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of

up to one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain with a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ025-012100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet or freezing rain or snow likely in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain with a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ036-012100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow or sleet in the evening, then sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around

30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ037-012100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain or sleet or freezing rain

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ044-012100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow or sleet in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-012100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow or sleet in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ046-012100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow or sleet in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-012100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain or sleet likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30.

Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain with a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-012100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Sleet or rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation

of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ057-012100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Sleet or snow likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ062-012100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Sleet likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation

of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow or a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather