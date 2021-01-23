NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-232100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 11 to 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 6 above zero. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 6 above zero. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ015-232100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ016-232100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly this morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ017-232100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly this morning. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ018-232100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ022-232100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ023-232100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ024-232100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 14.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ025-232100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ036-232100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ037-232100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ044-232100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 16. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ045-232100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ046-232100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ055-232100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ056-232100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ057-232100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ062-232100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

